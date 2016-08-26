Diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc (ALR.N) said on Friday it sued Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in an attempt to force the company to move ahead with its $5.8 billion takeover of Alere.

Alere said the lawsuit seeks to compel Abbott to obtain all the antitrust approvals it needs to complete the deal. It said the complaint was filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court yesterday and should be made publicly available next week.

Abbott has been reluctant to complete the deal, which was struck in February, and tried to call it off in April. Abbott has suggested that Alere misrepresented itself when it negotiated the merger agreement.

Alere has received two U.S. Department of Justice subpoenas this year as part of two separate government investigations into its sales practices, and patient-billing records related to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.

Alere's lawsuit was "without merit," an Abbott spokeswoman said.

"Abbott is compliant with its obligations under the merger agreement and continues to work toward regulatory approvals, despite Alere's nearly six-month delay in filing its 2015 10-K (annual report)."

Abbott is also in the process of buying medical device company St Jude Medical Inc STJ.N for around $24 billion as it looks to expand its heart device business.

But St Jude has had its own set of problems. Short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it had placed a bet that the shares would fall, claiming its implanted heart devices were vulnerable to cyber attacks.

St Jude said the allegations were false.

Alere shares were down 3 percent at $39.48. The stock had fallen about 25 percent since the Abbott deal was announced through Thursday's close. Abbott's shares were up 4 cents $42.88.

(Reporting by Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell in New York, Ankur Banerjee, Richa Naidu and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard)