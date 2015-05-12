Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
DUBAI The cloud computing unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said it would establish a base in Dubai to seek business from companies and governments in the Middle East and North Africa.
The deal may bolster Dubai's efforts to develop as a technology center for the region, in addition to marking an expansion of Alibaba's cloud computing effort.
Alibaba's subsidiary Aliyun will set up a venture with Meraas, a holding company owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Meraas is involved in about 12 local real estate projects as well as tourism, retail, leisure and entertainment businesses.
The joint venture will specialize in developing applications and big data operations in areas such as payment solutions, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Meraas will build a data center in Dubai.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK Comcast Corp launched a new cloud-based service on Monday that allows users to control and monitor their Wi-Fi usage as the largest cable provider in the U.S. looks for ways to boost consumer loyalty in its broadband business.