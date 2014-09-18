UGG brand owner Deckers explores sale
Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself.
NEW YORK The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will hold an industry conference call to provide operational updates for the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) initial public offering.
The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday and is for members of the trading, technology and operations segments of the industry. It will not provide order imbalance and detailed price information.
Alibaba's IPO, potentially the world's largest ever, is scheduled to price Thursday night. The expected price range is $66 to $68 per share.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SAO PAULO Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.