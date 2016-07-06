A view of the launch event of Alibaba's internet-connected car in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Jack Ma (L), Alibaba's founder and chairman, and other company leaders attend the launch event of a internet-connected car in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Alibaba's internet-connected cars are seen introduced at a launch event in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Jack Ma, Alibaba's founder and chairman, tries the company's internet-connected car during a launch event in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

HANGZHOU/BEIJING, China Chinese tech firm Alibaba's internet-connected car will set the Chinese e-commerce giant up to quickly introduce driverless vehicle technology, Chief Technology Officer Wang Jian told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alibaba and the country's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp demonstrated their jointly developed car equipped with the YunOS operating system, which can link up with smart phones, at an event in eastern China's Hangzhou on Wednesday. The car is slated to go on sale later this year.

"You'll quickly see driverless car technology resulting from this platform," Wang said on the sidelines of the event.

Among major tech companies, Alibaba is relatively late to offer a platform that can link a smart phone to a car, trailing platforms already launched by Alphabet's Google, Apple and Baidu.

But the race to commercialize driverless cars is far from over with experts predicting that a fully autonomous car will not hit the market until 2020 or later.

