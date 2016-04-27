An Alitalia airplane takes off at the Fiumicino International airport in Rome, Italy February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

An Air Malta Airbus A320-214 airplane rolls down the runway to depart for London Heathrow from Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Air Malta Airbus A320-214 airplane arriving from Milan, Italy, prepares to land at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An Air Malta Airbus A320-214 airplane prepares to depart for London Heathrow from Malta International Airport outside Valletta, Malta, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

MILAN/VALLETTA Italy's Alitalia may decide to buy a 49 percent stake in Air Malta to boost its services to customers and accelerate consolidation in the aviation industry, it said on Wednesday.

Alitalia, in which Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways bought a 49 percent stake as part of a 1.76 billion-euro ($1.91 billion) rescue plan, has vowed to return to profit by 2017.

Chief Executive Cramer Ball said the airline would decide whether to invest in loss-making Air Malta if its due diligence on the airline proves successful and once it is certain the move would not affect its own restructuring plan.

"We have decided to look closely to see whether Air Malta can fit into our strategic growth, particularly how our networks can complement each other in areas such as southern Italy," Ball said in a statement.

"The future of the commercial aviation industry has to be one of consolidation."

Malta's Tourism Minister Zammit Lewis said the deal would give Air Malta access to Alitalia's global partnerships through improved connectivity and boost the island's tourism industry.

Air Malta Chairperson Maria Micallef said the negotiations were at an early stage and the state-owned company would cease talks with other airlines now that the memorandum of understanding with Alitalia had been signed.

Air Malta hopes to conclude the technical negotiations by the end of July, she added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Christopher Scicluna in Valletta, editing by Ed Osmond)