Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
ROME Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) must be the main partner of struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, said Carlo Messina, chief executive officer of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), one of Alitalia's main shareholders on Wednesday.
Air France-KLM now owns a 25 percent stake in Alitalia, but if it does not take part in a 300-million-euro ($413.09 million)capital increase its stake will be diluted. Intesa Sanpaolo has already contributed to the capital increase.
"There must be an agreement with an industrial partner," Messina told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome, adding that the partner "must be Air France".
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Steve Scherer)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.