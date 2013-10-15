MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Tuesday it would commit up to 76 million euros ($102.63 million)to Alitalia's 300-million euro capital increase.

The bank, an Alitalia shareholder, said in a statement it would subscribe to its quota of the cash call, or 26 million euros.

In addition, the bank will guarantee up to 50 million euros of the cash call if other Alitalia shareholders do not buy into it. That amount will be advanced to Alitalia given its financial troubles.

"Therefore Intesa Sanpaolo's maximum commitment to the Alitalia's capital increase is 76 million euros," Intesa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)