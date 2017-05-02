Linde board to vote on Praxair merger on June 1: sources
MUNICH German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is due to vote on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair on June 1, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
ROME Italy's Industry Minister Carlo Calenda is set to appoint three commissioners to run Alitalia after the airline asked to be placed under special administration, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The commissioners will include Luigi Gubitosi, Alitalia's chairman elect, and Enrico Laghi, who served as one of the special commissioners managing the restructuring of Italian steel plant Ilva, the person added.
Alitalia on Tuesday requested to be put under special administration after workers rejected management's latest revamp plan -- kicking off a process that will lead to the carrier being overhauled, sold off or wound up altogether.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)
MUNICH German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is due to vote on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair on June 1, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON Shares in Alfa Financial , which provides software for the asset finance industry, rose sharply on its debut on Friday having been priced at 325 pence per share, making it the biggest listing in London this year by market capitalization.