COPENHAGEN The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday published briefing documents about Grastek, an oral treatment for grass allergies ahead of a meeting by outside experts to discuss the drug.

The documents didn't say whether the benefit and safety profile of Grastek supports its approval or not, a spokesman for Alk Abello said.

Grastek has been in use in Europe for several years under the name Grazax.

On Thursday, the committee will meet to discuss Grastek, that would be sold by Merck & Co in the U.S. The FDA may follow the panel's recommendation but is not obliged to do so.

