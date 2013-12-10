West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
COPENHAGEN The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday published briefing documents about Grastek, an oral treatment for grass allergies ahead of a meeting by outside experts to discuss the drug.
The documents didn't say whether the benefit and safety profile of Grastek supports its approval or not, a spokesman for Alk Abello said.
Grastek has been in use in Europe for several years under the name Grazax.
On Thursday, the committee will meet to discuss Grastek, that would be sold by Merck & Co in the U.S. The FDA may follow the panel's recommendation but is not obliged to do so.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's three-year process of legalizing recreational cannabis consumption reached its final stage on Thursday, when the government said it would authorize pharmacies to begin selling the substance as of July.