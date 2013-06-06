Specialty pharmaceutical company Alliance Pharma Plc said it bought all existing rights to obstetric drug Syntometrine from Novartis AG for $11.5 million.

Alliance Pharma, which acquires, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products, already owns the UK rights to Syntometrine, a drug used in the final stage of labor.

Sales of Syntometrine by Novartis were $3.2 million and gross margin was $2.8 million in the 12 months to March 2013, the company said in a statement.

Alliance Pharma, which generated 44.9 million pounds in revenue last year, said it would fund the acquisition from cash on hand and bank facilities, including a 3.5 million pound ($5.39 million) drawdown from its 30 million pounds acquisition facilities.

($1 = 0.6497 British pounds)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)