Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which agreed to buy Allergan Plc (AGN.N) for $160 billion last year, unveiled its management line up for the combined company, once the deal closes in the second half of 2016.

Pfizer agreed in November to buy Botox-maker Allergan in a deal meant to slash Pfizer's tax rate as the tax-inversion deal would shift its headquarters to Dublin.

Pfizer said on Monday it will create a new operating unit to house its consumer healthcare and Allergan's opthalmology and Botox units after the deal closes.

Bill Meury, executive vice president and president branded pharma at Allergan, will become group president of the new unit, global specialty and consumer brands.

Pfizer said it will continue to manage the combined company's commercial operations through two units: an innovative products business and an established products business.

The innovative products business will be include the global innovative pharmaceutical and the global specialty and consumer brands unit.

Geno Germano, group president of Pfizer's global innovative pharma business will be leaving the company, the company said.

Pfizer said last year that Ian Read, Pfizer CEO will become the combined company's chief executive, while Allergan CEO Brent Saunders will become the chief operating officer.

