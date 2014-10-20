J. Michael Pearson, Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., waits for the start of their annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRX.TO) Chief Executive Michael Pearson said in an interview with Reuters on Monday that he is confident a revised bid for Allergan Inc (AGN.N) will be worth over $200 per share, once Valeant's stock rises and with cash added to the offer.

Pearson said Valeant could make a revised offer at any time and that the company's stock has been hurt by Allergan's criticism and uncertainty about whether a deal will get done. Valeant's offer is currently worth about $176 per share.

