2 days ago
Allianz says to cut 300 German IT staff via buyouts
#Business News
July 10, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 days ago

Allianz says to cut 300 German IT staff via buyouts

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - People arrive for the annual shareholders' meeting of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, in Munich, Germany May 3, 2017.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) plans to cut 300 German jobs from its information technology division, using staff buyouts, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

Currently around 2,000 staff work at Allianz Technology in Germany, the company said. Staff have until October to accept a buyout offer, Allianz said.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last month that Allianz was planning to cut a total of almost 1,300 jobs, some of which have already gone as a result of early retirement.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

