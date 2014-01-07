Sony lifts annual profit estimate on lower amortization costs
TOKYO Japan's Sony Corp raised its operating profit estimate for the year ended March 31 thanks to lower amortization costs for its financial services segment.
NEW YORK AT&T Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy 49 spectrum licenses from privately held Aloha Partners to cover nearly 50 million people in 14 states in order to beef up its network to support increasing demand for mobile internet services.
The No. 2 U.S. mobile service provider did not disclose the financial terms of the deal which it hopes to close in the second half of the year after a regulatory review.
The news came a day after smaller rival T-Mobile U.S. said it had agreed to buy $3.3 billion of spectrum from market leader Verizon Wireless.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it has renewed a nine-year-old licensing deal with independent digital agency Merlin that has proven essential to its enduring appeal to dedicated music fans even as it has become more mainstream.