U.S. coal company Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANRZQ.PK said it sought approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court last month to sell its core assets as part of a plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Alpha Natural said it filed a motion in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in February, seeking permission to sell the assets through a "stalking horse" bid of at least $500 million from its first-lien lenders led by Citicorp North America Inc.

A "stalking horse" bid is a starting or minimum bid for an asset of a distressed company from a bidder chosen by the company. Such bids are aimed at preventing low bids for a distressed company's assets.

A hearing is scheduled for March 10 and the company expects a conclusion of its bankruptcy proceedings by June 30, Alpha Natural said on Tuesday.

Alpha Natural filed for bankruptcy in August last year, citing tougher regulatory standards and policies that favor renewable energy as well as tumbling coal prices.

