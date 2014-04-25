Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
PARIS The board of French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) will meet on Sunday to discuss a possible sale of its global power division to U.S. industrial products giant General Electric (GE.N), French daily Le Figaro said on its website.
"The project is so advanced that an Alstom board meeting, called for late on Sunday, could accept it," Le Figaro said without citing sources.
The paper also said that GE Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt was set to meet with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Sunday ahead of the Alstom board meeting.
Alstom declined all comment on the report.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Natalie Huet; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.