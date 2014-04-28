Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
PARIS General Electric, the U.S. group that is eyeing the power turbine assets of France's Alstom, said on Monday that CEO Jeff Immelt had held a
"productive" meeting with French President Francois Hollande on his firm's potential investment in Europe's second-biggest economy.
In his first statement since news of the talks with Alstom broke late last week, Immelt said after meeting Hollande in Paris that "the dialogues was open, friendly and productive".
"We understand and value his perspective, and we are committed to work together," he said in a statement issued by the company after the morning meeting at Hollande's Elysee Palace offices.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.