PARIS Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) said on Friday it acknowledged and regretted the French government's decision to reject its joint offer with Siemens (SIEGn.DE) for a tie-up with engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA).

"Mitsubishi will remain committed to developing its relationship with France and French industrial partners in the future," the Japanese firm said in an emailed statement.

The company said it was proud of the cooperation with nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) and looked forward to working with other leading French companies.

France chose General Electric (GE.N) to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday.

