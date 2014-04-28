Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
PARIS Germany's Siemens is due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"The Siemens' offer should be confirmed tomorrow during the day," the source said.
He added that the French state believed that Alstom should take the time necessary to examine all the offers on the table.
A spokesman for Siemens in Munich did not confirm the information.
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; writing by John Irish)
(This story was corrected to say the spokesman is based in Munich, not Frankfurt)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.