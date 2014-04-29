PARIS French financial markets regulator AMF said on Tuesday it wants trading in Alstom shares (ALSO.PA) to resume on Wednesday after the market has been informed about the content and modalities of two bids for the firm.

The information should be distributed at the latest before the stock market opens, the AMF said.

The regulator also said that Alstom's board has a duty towards shareholders to examine all options in an objective and professional manner and on the basis of clear criteria.

Sources have told Reuters that Alstom already has received a $13 billion cash offer from General Electric (GE.N) for its power business. Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said on Tuesday it will make an offer to Alstom if it is given four weeks' time to do due diligence.

