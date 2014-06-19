PARIS Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Japanese partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) have revised their alliance proposal to engineering group Alstom, French trade unions said on Thursday after U.S. rival General Electric (GE.N) revamped its own rival offer.

Bernard Devert, head of the metallurgy arm of CGT trade union, told Reuters that Mitsubishi Heavy was now offering to put a further 800 million euros on the table to take higher stakes in two parts of Alstom's business.

Such an offer, if accepted, would leave the Japanese group with a 40 percent stake in Alstom's steam, hydro and renewables business. An official at France's CFTC also said Siemens-MHI had revised its offer.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Mark John; editing by Michel Rose)