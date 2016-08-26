Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
PARIS French transport group Alstom (ALSO.PA) said on Friday it had signed a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) deal to design and build 28 new high-speed trains for U.S. rail operator Amtrak.
Under the deal, Alstom said it would also provide long-term technical support and spare parts.
The trains will run on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) between Boston and Washington D.C, the statement said.
Private equity (PE) firm TPG Global LLC is nearing a deal to buy regional broadband operator WaveDivision Holdings LLC for more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.