Singapore's GIC sells Straumann stake, shares indicated lower
ZURICH Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited has sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Straumann , the Swiss dental implant maker said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Sony Corp (6758.T) said it will buy Israeli chipmaker Altair Semiconductor for $212 million, stepping up its investment in chip technology after strong sales of camera sensors in the last few years helped turn around the business.
The Israel-based company, which has developed technology to allow small devices such as security alarms and electricity meters to connect to mobile networks, told Reuters last year that it was considering an initial public offering.
Sony said it expects to close the deal in early February.
SYDNEY Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd canceled a potential $1.1 billion IPO of its office supplies unit, underscoring uncertainty in a retail sector hit by weak spending and the slated arrival of online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc .