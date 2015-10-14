Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
BRUSSELS World No. 1 chipmaker Intel Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp, its largest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition issues from the deal, confirming a Reuters report last week.
"Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Intel wants to boost its portfolio of higher-margin chips used in data centers and focus on chips for cars, watches and other devices in a future "Internet of Things", a strategy which should be facilitated with the Altera deal.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.