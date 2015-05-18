ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
Chipmakers Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Altera Corp ALTR.O have resumed talks on a possible deal that could top $13 billion, the New York Post reported.
Earlier discussions on a deal fell through as the companies were unable to agree on a price, Reuters reported in April.
Altera's shares jumped 7 percent to $47.50 in premarket trading on Monday, while Intel's shares were up slightly at $33.15.
One way or the other, an outcome is expected in a few weeks, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Intel and Altera could not immediately be reached for comment.
Deal talks between the two companies first surfaced in March and media reports suggested that a potential deal could top $10 billion, making it Intel's biggest acquisition ever.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.