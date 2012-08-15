MOSCOW Altimo, part of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said on Wednesday it wanted Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) to sell it part of its Vimpelcom VIP.N stake in order to maintain parity ownership in the telecoms operator.

"We believe that the stakes of major Russian and foreign shareholders should be equal. We call on Telenor to ... sell us part of its stake to achieve this balance," Evgeny Dumalkin, Altimo's Vice-president, told Reuters.

He said Altimo raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent from 25 percent, after buying 14.8 percent from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company.

Telenor has a 39.5 percent voting stake in Vimpelcom and has an option to buy another 3.5 percent from Weather. Dumalkin said Altimo expected Telenor to exercise this option, which would take its voting rights to 43 percent.

