FRANKFURT Japan's investment banking boutique GCA Savvian (2174.T) is merging with European peer Altium to increase the reach of its technology-focused advisory services.

The combined group will have 370 merger and acquisitions professionals, combining GCA's strength in Asia and Japan with Altium's European focus, the companies said in a presentation on Monday.

Combined 2015 revenues of the groups stand at $185 million and earnings at $93 million, split almost equally between Asia, the Americas and Europe.

GCA Savvian was created by a merger of Japan's GCA with U.S. tech advisory boutique Savvian in 2007. Recent deals it advised on include Total System's (TSS.N) $2.35 billion acquisition of payment processing group TransFirst.

Altium's focus is on European technology transactions - such as the ongoing sale of software group Autoform - as well as on consumer-focused deals such as the current sale of A-Rosa River Cruises.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)