Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
The American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles. This is a list of winners grouped by musical genre, with the exception of honors for top artist and new artist of the year.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hot Chelle Rae
POP OR ROCK
Male Artist - Bruno Mars
Female Artist - Adele
Band, Duo or Group - Maroon 5
Album - Adele, "21"
COUNTRY
Male Artist - Blake Shelton
Female Artist - Taylor Swift
Band, Duo or Group - Lady Antebellum
Album - Taylor Swift, "Speak Now"
SOUL/RHYTHM & BLUES
Male Artist - Usher
Female Artist - Beyonce
Album - Rihanna, "Loud"
RAP/HIP-HOP
Artist - Nicki Minaj
Album - Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday"
ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Artist - Foo Fighters
ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Artist - Adele
LATIN
Artist - Jennifer Lopez
CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Casting Crowns
(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis