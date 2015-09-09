International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has traveled to the Maldives to represent jailed former president Mohamed Nasheed.

The lawyer, married to Hollywood actor George Clooney, met Nasheed, the Maldives' first democratically elected leader, at the island prison where he is being held.

Nasheed was ousted in 2012 for ordering the arrest of a judge. He is a serving a 13-year jail term after a trial in March