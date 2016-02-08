David Baazov, president and chief executive officer of gaming company Amaya Inc, stands prior to their annual general meeting in Montreal, June 22, 2015. Reuters/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO Canada's Amaya Inc, operator of online gambling website PokerStars, said on Monday that a special committee of its board has tapped Barclays to review an expected all-cash offer from its Chief Executive David Baazov.

Earlier this month, Amaya disclosed that it had received a non-binding proposal from Baazov to take the company private for C$21 a share.

The company said the special committee has also engaged Blake, Cassels & Graydon as its legal advisor in connection with the notice received from Baazov.

The special committee said it has yet to receive a formal bid and that there can be no assurance that Baazov's notice will result in a formal bid or offer.

Baazov has indicated in a regulatory filing that he had recently begun preliminary discussions with a small number of potential investors and it was his intention, subject to certain contingencies, to submit a formal proposal at or about the end of February.

Amaya shares were down 35 Canadian cents at C$18.65 in early trading in Toronto on Monday.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)