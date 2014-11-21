Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news: WSJ
Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Online retailer Amazon.com Inc will release a new ad-supported video streaming service early next year, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
The service will be separate from the company's $99-a-year Prime membership, which includes a video service, the Post reported.
The Post did not say if the new service would be free or chargeable. Amazon's Prime service costs $99 a year.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment.
The new service will compete directly with Hulu and Netflix Inc, whose charges start at $7.99 a month for customers in the United States.
Though the new service will be separate from Prime, ultimately Amazon plans to lure more users and eventually get them to sign up for Prime, the Post said.
SAN FRANCISCO Airbnb and the city of San Francisco have settled a lawsuit over a local ordinance that had forbidden the home-rental company from taking bookings from hosts who have not registered their homes.