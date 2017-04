A parcel moves on the conveyor belt at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc later this year plans to launch a marketplace for local services, a broad term that encompasses anything from babysitters to handymen, several people familiar with the matter said.

The move takes direct aim at consumer review sites Yelp Inc and Angie's List Inc as well as U.S. home improvement chains Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Companies Inc, which have both invested in ways to connect customers with local plumbers, painters and other service providers.

Amazon declined to comment.

