SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc unveiled new Kindle Fire tablets on Thursday, challenging Apple Inc's dominant iPad.
The world's largest Internet retailer, which debuted a 7-inch tablet at roughly half the price of the iPad last year, on Thursday introduced a number of devices with a range of prices, screen quality and sizes. In contrast, iPads are one size currently.
Below is a sampling of the new Fire tablets detailed on Thursday, contrasted with comparable versions of the iPad.
4G Kindle Fire HD 64GB iPad 3G
Price: $599 $829
Storage: 64 gigabytes 64 GB
Display: 8.9 inch 9.7-inch
Resolution: 1920 by 1200 2048 by 1536
Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD iPad Wi-Fi
Price: $299 $499
Storage: 16 gigabytes 16 GB
Display: 8.9 inch 9.7-inch
Resolution: 1920 by 1200 2048 by 1536
Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD N/A
Price: $199
Storage: 16 gigabytes
Display: 7 inch
Resolution: 1280 by 800
Kindle Fire (supported by advertising) N/A
Price: $159
Storage: 8 gigabytes
Display: 7 inch
Resolution: 1024 by 600
(Reporting By Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)