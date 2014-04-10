Activist ValueAct says invested in private equity pioneer KKR
NEW YORK ValueAct Capital said it has invested in asset management group KKR & Co, as the $16 billion activist investment fund deepens its reach into the financial sector.
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc will buy New York-based digital comic book publisher comiXology for an undisclosed sum to beef up its entertainment content.
The deal, announced on Thursday, is expected to close in the second quarter.
ComiXology, which makes one of the top grossing apps for Apple Inc's iPad tablet, was founded in 2007. The acquisition comes as e-commerce company expands its slate of scripted shows and video games. Last week, it launched the Fire TV video streaming device.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK ValueAct Capital said it has invested in asset management group KKR & Co, as the $16 billion activist investment fund deepens its reach into the financial sector.
LONDON Italian toll-road operator Atlantia has tapped banks to finance an upcoming cash-and-share bid for Spanish rival Abertis , sources told Reuters, as it seeks to create an industry giant with a market value of more than 35 billion euros ($38 billion).