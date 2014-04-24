Amazon's moves beyond retail get Wall Street thumbs up, for now
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc will pay more than $300 million over three years to offer older shows from premium-cable channel HBO over the next three years, tech blog Re/code reported on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the deal.
Amazon's streaming video service will offer shows like "The Sopranos" starting next month. The deal value reported by Re/code is less than the $200 million a year estimated by analysts.
HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SAN FRANCISCO Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.