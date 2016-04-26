The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

SAO PAULO Brazil's beer and soda producer Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA), a company controlled by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said on Monday it is acquiring local juice producer Do Bem for an undisclosed amount.

"Do Bem comes to expand and strengthen the operations of our nonalcoholic division", said Ambev in a brief note.

Rio de Janeiro-based Do Bem was founded in 2007 and sells premium juices and teas in Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, France, Portugal and Spain, according to the company's website.

Ambev, who markets beer brands such as Brahma, Quilmes and Labatt in the Americas, said the acquisition will allow it to increase its portfolio of nonalcoholic beverages to new classes of consumers.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Chris Reese, G Crosse)