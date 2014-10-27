SAN FRANCISCO Advanced Micro Devices Inc said it hired a former Dell Inc [DI.UL] senior executive to lead the chipmaker's push into microservers and other new markets.

Forrest Norrod will be senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s enterprise, embedded and semi-custom business group and report to Chief Executive Lisa Su, AMD said in a news release on Monday.

Norrod, 49, was general manager of Dell's server business and joins AMD as the company develops chips for new low-power servers that might challenge heavyweight Intel Corp in cutting-edge data centers.

AMD has been expanding into new markets including low-power "microservers" and game consoles, but progress has been slower than demanded by Wall Street.

Earlier this month, Su took over as CEO, replacing Rory Read. Norrod fills Su's previous position, which she had held temporarily since July.

Following Su's appointment as CEO, AMD announced on Oct. 16 it was cutting 7 percent of its workforce to reduce costs.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Matthew Lewis)