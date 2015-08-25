Amedisys Inc (AMED.O) has compiled a long list of potential acquisition targets as it prepares for a shakeout in the highly fragmented home healthcare industry, its chief executive said Tuesday.

The ambitious deal-making plans are part of a turnaround effort led by new CEO Paul Kusserow, a veteran of insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) and hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N).

Kusserow said the company, which sends nurses and therapists to patients' homes for follow-up care after discharge from hospital, is looking at more than 200 candidates for acquisitions, joint ventures and other partnerships.

Six months ago, he said it had just 15 possibilities in its deal pipeline.

"We have a lot of firepower, a lot of powder, to go out and buy things on a large scale," Kusserow said in an interview.

The company is looking at deals in the range of $50 million and higher, as well as smaller "tuck-in" acquisitions, on both the home healthcare and hospice sides of its business, he said.

Kusserow joined Amedisys in December with a mandate to restore growth and position the company to lead improvements in a sector that has come under the government's microscope because of widespread billing irregularities.

His appointment comes after a year in which Amedisys agreed to pay $150 million to resolve allegations it submitted false billings to Medicare.

The government is considering a range of changes to how it pays for home healthcare for Medicare patients, introducing new quality benchmarks tied to reimbursement rates.

Kusserow said Amedisys stands to benefit from those changes, following years of Medicare reimbursement cuts, which should drive out weaker-performing operators.

"There is going to be tremendous consolidation in this industry if these things come close to fruition," he said.

Medicare spends roughly $18 billion a year on home nursing services, spreading payments among more than 12,000 mostly "mom-and-pop" companies, said Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut.

Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys is among the handful of larger players in the sector, alongside Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND.N), Almost Family Inc (AFAM.O) and LHC Group (LHCG.O).

Tanquilut, who has a buy rating on Amedisys, said the company should benefit from growing demand for home nursing services as the population ages and the healthcare system focuses on cutting costs.

Kusserow said the stock market pullback could make valuations more attractive on potential buyout targets.

"My hope is that this correction pushes down some of the hospice pricing that is out there," he said.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago, additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)