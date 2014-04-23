Biotech firm pulls pioneering gene therapy due to no demand
LONDON The biotech company behind the Western world's first gene therapy and the most expensive prescription medicine in history is giving up on the product because of lack of demand.
WASHINGTON Home healthcare company Amedisys Inc will pay $150 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false billings to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Louisiana-based Amedisys between 2008 and 2010 improperly billed for unnecessary services or misrepresented patients' conditions to boost payments, the department said.
Doctors have struggled for years to deliver medication effectively to the inner ear, but two companies are vying to be first to introduce new treatments which, if successful, could together chalk up some $800 million in peak sales.