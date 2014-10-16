The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

BRASILIA Mexican telecom company América Móvil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX) will wrap up the merger of its Brazilian operations by early December, the head of its Brazilian mobile phone unit Claro said according to a local newspaper on Thursday.

Claro, the third-largest cellphone company in Brazil, will absorb cable TV operator Net Servicos de Comunicacao NETC4.SA and long-distance landlines telephone company Embratel EBTP4.SA, Carlos Zenteno, Claro's chief executive, told financial newspaper Valor Economico.

The move was approved by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel in July under the condition the combined company registered as a publicly listed company.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)