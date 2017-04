A T-Mobile store sign is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 25, 2014. T-Mobile US Inc reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by increased spending on promotions, and forecast higher capital spending for 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

MEXICO CITY America Movil is not talking to anybody at this stage about a possible purchase of T-Mobile US, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told a conference call on Friday.

Germany's Monthly Manager Magazin on Thursday said America Movil was a possible buyer of the company, citing people familiar with Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom owns close to 67 percent of T-Mobile US.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)