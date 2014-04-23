MEXICO CITY Mexican telecommunications company America Movil (AMXL.MX) said on Wednesday it would pay 7.15 euros a share for the rest of Telekom Austria's stock still in circulation.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, and the Austrian government earlier signed a deal to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), paving the way for Slim to take control of the company.

