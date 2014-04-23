Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major players in the U.S. electronic trading space.
MEXICO CITY Mexican telecommunications company America Movil (AMXL.MX) said on Wednesday it would pay 7.15 euros a share for the rest of Telekom Austria's stock still in circulation.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, and the Austrian government earlier signed a deal to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), paving the way for Slim to take control of the company.
STOCKHOLM Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it had struck a multi-year license agreement with Merlin, a digital rights agency for the independent label sector.