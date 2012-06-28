MEXICO CITY Carlos Slim's cell phone company, America Movil (AMXL.MX), said on Thursday it has closed its tender offer for a controlling stake in KPN and now officially owns 27.7 percent of the Dutch telecom.

The wealthy Mexican entrepreneur notched another victory in Europe this week with the acquisition of a quarter of KPN after an overwhelming response from shareholders.

KPN chief Eelko Blok is in Mexico this week for talks on the company's and possibly his own future.

Slim has taken advantage of beaten-down valuations to add European companies to his telecommunications empire, which already has 246 million wireless subscribers from the United States to Argentina.

Two weeks ago, America Movil also boosted its stake in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny Pecik [ID:nL5E8HF1NM]. Additionally, the Slim family disclosed they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in the Austrian company.

Unlike his Latin American expansion, where the entrepreneur purchased much bigger stakes or entire companies, the 72-year-old Slim has taken a more cautious approach in Europe where tighter regulation and tougher competition pose a different challenge.

(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Andre Grenon)