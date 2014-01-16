Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major U.S. electronic trading and market-making firms.
MEXICO CITY America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start Wireless Group's assets.
The deal, for an undisclosed price, was first announced in May.
Start Wireless has about 1.4 million subscribers, America Movil said in a statement.
SHANGHAI Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.