MEXICO CITY America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start Wireless Group's assets.

The deal, for an undisclosed price, was first announced in May.

Start Wireless has about 1.4 million subscribers, America Movil said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)