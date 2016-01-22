Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP, managed by Jeff Ubben, is no longer a shareholder in credit card issuer American Express Co (AXP.N), CNBC reported, citing sources.

The report piled more pressure on the company's shares, already battered by Thursday's disappointing earnings forecast. They plunged as much as 13.6 percent to $54.15 before closing down 12 percent.

ValueAct Capital Management, which played a key role in shaking up Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) management, is known for making long-term investments.

ValueAct Holdings LP disclosed a 1.1 percent stake in American Express on June 30, based on the number of shares outstanding on April 29. (1.usa.gov/1lCy9Ez)

American Express and ValueAct Capital Management declined to comment.

American Express reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday but shares tanked as 2016 earnings forecast disappointed investors.

Up to Thursday's close, AmEx's shares had lost nearly a third of their value since the beginning of 2015.

