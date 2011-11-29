AMR Corp, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline aims to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel costs and dampened travel demand.
Here are the 10 largest airline bankruptcies since 1989:
Company Bankruptcy date Assets
UAL Corp December 2002 $25.197 billion
AMR Corp November 2011 $25.088 billion
Delta Air Lines September 2005 $21.801 billion
Northwest Airlines September 2005 $14.042 billion
US Airways Group September 2004 $ 8.349 billion
US Airways Group August 2002 $ 8.025 billion
Continental Airlines December 1990 $ 7.656 billion
Eastern Air Lines March 1989 $ 4.037 billion
Trans World Airlines January 1992 $ 2.865 billion
Trans World Airlines June 1995 $ 2.495 billion
Source: BankruptcyData.com
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson)