AMR Corp, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline plans to cut costs and gain a better position in an industry plagued by high fuel costs and economic pressures.

Here are five facts about American Airlines:

- AMR Corp is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

- AMR Corp had revenue of $22 billion in 2010.

- The airline has hubs in the following cities: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago.

- American Airlines and American Eagle employ nearly 88,500 people.

- American Airlines has a fleet of 619 aircraft; American Eagle has 281 aircraft.

