DETROIT The European auto industry's problems present an opportunity for American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL.N) to acquire distressed assets that could boost its expertise in the next generation of technology, Chief Executive David Dauch said on Wednesday.

"If there's a way to expand our presence in Europe that strengthens our brand, we'll do it," said Dauch, who has been CEO of the U.S. auto parts supplier since September 1, succeeding his father Richard Dauch, who founded the company in 1994.

Dauch was speaking on the sidelines of an event held by the Detroit Economic Club.

(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)