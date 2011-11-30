American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) is betting that the strong sales trends it saw over the Thanksgiving weekend will continue through the rest of the holiday quarter and make up for high raw material costs and discounts.

The outlook drove American Eagle shares up as much as 9 percent on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, before they pared some gains to trade up 4 percent at $14.00.

The teen apparel retailer -- priced mid-way between high end rival Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N), and more affordable Aeropostale Inc ARO.N -- has fared better than its peers so far this holiday season.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

American Eagle and peers: r.reuters.com/syr35s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Clothes retailers are banking on discounts to boost sales and overcome a margin squeeze during the holiday season, which accounts for about 30 percent of annual sales.

Even though American Eagle advertised discounts of about 40 percent during Black Friday, they were still not as sharp as rivals.

"Our inventory investments in key items were spot on ... resulted in record conversion rates and double-digit unit sales growth," Chief Executive Jim O'Donnell, who retires soon, said on a conference call with analysts.

American Eagle named Levi Strauss LEVST.UL executive Robert Hanson as O'Donnell's successor earlier this month.

DENIMS RULE

American Eagle struggled with sales and missed profit estimates in the beginning of the year, but the retailer has since capitalized on its forte -- denims, knit tops and other wardrobe staples for 15-25 year olds.

"Denim achieved a high-single digit comparable sales ... through a combination of new styles and strong demand for our heritage jeans," Executive Creative Director Roger Markfield said.

He said NPD data showed that the company gained market share in denims and is the number one leading specialty store denim brand for 15-25-year-olds.

The company expects to earn between 40-44 cents a share in the fourth quarter, while analysts, on average, were expecting 39 cents a share.

For the third quarter, Pittsburgh-based American Eagle earned $52.4 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $33.02 million, or 17 cents a share last year. Earnings in the latest reported quarter were in line with analysts' estimates.

It had earlier announced sales of $832 mln, a rise of 11 percent. The retailer's online business AEO direct, which ships to about 76 countries worldwide, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly sales. This compares with a 2 percent decrease for the same quarter last year.

Like Abercrombie, American Eagle had warned margins would stay pressured as it kept discounting and faced high costs of materials like cotton.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Viraj Nair)