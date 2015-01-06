American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP.N) said on Tuesday that it retained Goldman Sachs to explore options for its wholesale power business.

The assets include 11 company-owned plants and stakes in two jointly owned power plants, Melissa McHenry, director of external communications at American Electric, said in an e-mail.

"We haven't made a decision about whether or not we're going to sell them, we're looking at a variety of options," McHenry told Reuters.

The plants generate nearly 11,000 megawatts of power.

Several U.S. power companies are trying to reduce their exposure to the volatile wholesale power market by divesting merchant power plants.

U.S. power producers have recently benefited from higher prices set by regulators, and prefer the controlled market to the volatile wholesale power market.

The Deal earlier in the day reported on American Electric retaining Goldman to consider strategic options for the plants.(http:/bit.ly/13XiA1v)

Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power's shares closed marginally up at $60.58 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares had risen nearly 30 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)